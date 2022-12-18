Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the first quarter that set up a Jason Sanders field goal. Mostert's rushing yardage tally produced his second 100-yard effort of the campaign and was his highest since Week 13 of the 2019 season when he and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel were both with the 49ers. Mostert's lead-back role came as a result of the absence of Jeff Wilson (hip), but if the latter is back for the Week 16 Christmas Day home battle against the Packers, the former's workload is expected to take a hit.