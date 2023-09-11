Mostert rushed the ball 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers. He added two receptions for 13 yards.
The Dolphins took to the air aggressively, leaving Mostert with a modest carry total. However, he paced the backfield, as no other back saw more than three total touches, and he also showed the ability to be effective in the role by tallying 31 yards and his touchdown during the team's second drive of the game. Miami will likely be in for a different game script in Week 2 against New England, which could mean Mostert sees more work on the ground.
