Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Back practicing Tuesday
Jones (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Head coach Brian Flores said that Jones looks like he is in shape, so it doesn't appear that the defensive back, who underwent shoulder surgery back in February, is going to be under any strict limitations. The Dolphins still appear to be open to trading Jones, however, and the sign of him being healthy could help in those negotiations as summer carries on.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Dolphins seeking trade•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Skipping voluntary minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Shows up for offseason program•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Gets surgery on shoulder•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Caps season with pick-six•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exits game with leg injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...