Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Back practicing Tuesday

Jones (shoulder) participated in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Head coach Brian Flores said that Jones looks like he is in shape, so it doesn't appear that the defensive back, who underwent shoulder surgery back in February, is going to be under any strict limitations. The Dolphins still appear to be open to trading Jones, however, and the sign of him being healthy could help in those negotiations as summer carries on.

