Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Ready to rock

Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Redskins.

Jones was able to put up a trio of limited practices this week, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to suit up versus Washington. With Xavien Howard (knee) sidelined, Jones' availability will be a notable boost for Miami's secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories