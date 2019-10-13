Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Ready to rock
Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Redskins.
Jones was able to put up a trio of limited practices this week, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to suit up versus Washington. With Xavien Howard (knee) sidelined, Jones' availability will be a notable boost for Miami's secondary.
