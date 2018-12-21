Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Good to go for Week 16

Tannehill (shoulder/ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Limited at practice throughout the week, Tannehill may not be at his best in terms of arm strength and mobility, but there's no question he'll get the start in a must-win game for Miami. The Week 16 matchup favors a run-heavy approach, as the Jaguars rank fourth in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7) and 14th in yards allowed per carry (4.4). The Dolphins offense can probably afford to play it safe with Cody Kessler taking snaps on the other side.

