Tannehill completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Jaguars.

Tannehill served as Tennessee's primary quarterback for the third consecutive game and helped the team to an upset win. He got the offense off to a hot start, leading a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession, which concluded with a 28-yard touchdown toss to Tyjae Spears. Tannehill began the third quarter with his second score, hitting DeAndre Hopkins from six yards away. It was a solid performance in what will almost certainly be his final game with the Titans, though Tannehill should be able to find a new deal as a backup for another franchise this offseason.