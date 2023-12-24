Tannehill completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 152 yards and gained 37 yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Tannehill made his first start for the Titans since Week 6 in place of the injured Will Levis (ankle) on Sunday. The converted wide receiver put his athleticism on display on two healthy scrambles, but that's where the good news ends from Tannehill's day. The veteran signal-caller held the ball too long in the pocket and was coverage-sacked twice during the Titans' final offensive drive. The pair of mental miscues cost his team its last timeout and eliminated any potential for victory Sunday. Given Tannehill's poor play, Levis figures to reclaim the starting job in Tennessee if he is healthy enough to play against Houston next Sunday.