Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that Tannehill would start Sunday versus the Jaguars if Will Levis (foot) is unable to suit up, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Tannehill started for Levis in Week 16 when the latter was absent due to a sprained right ankle, and the former subbed in again the Levis when he exited early from this past Sunday's loss at Houston. Over those two performances, Tannehill completed 34 of 46 passes for 320 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while taking two carries for 37 yards.