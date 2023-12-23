Tannehill is expected to start Sunday's game against the Seahawks, as Will Levis (ankle) isn't expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Tannehill's in line to make his first start since Week 6. Prior to losing the starting job to Levis, Tannehill threw two touchdowns and six interceptions. Official word on Levis' status will be available at least 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Tennessee.