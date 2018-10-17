Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Ruled out for Week 7
Tannehill (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Tannehill popped up on the injury report at the end of last week and ultimately was ruled out for Sunday's 31-28 win over Chicago. He then took the field for practice Wednesday, but the Dolphins apparently weren't encouraged by his progress (or lack thereof). Tannehill is in serious danger of missing three consecutive games, with the Dolphins traveling to Houston for the Thursday game in Week 8. Brock Osweiler will get at least one more start while Tannehill recovers from what's believed to be an AC joint sprain. Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Wednesday that the 30-year-old quarterback is still too sore to throw passes, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald.
