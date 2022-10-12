Head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he's planning on having Thompson start at quarterback in the Dolphins' Week 6 game against the Vikings, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Inactive for the first four games of the season, Thompson dressed as the backup for last week's loss to the Jets while Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was ruled out. Fill-in starter Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion of his own after playing just one snap, resulting in Thompson stepping in to play essentially the entire contest. The seventh-round rookie completed just 19 of his 33 attempts for 166 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while losing a fumble in the 40-17 loss, but the Dolphins are hopeful that Thompson can deliver better results while having a week's worth of first-team practice reps to prepare for the starting assignment. Though Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be on the field Wednesday for individual work, McDaniel has already ruled him out for Week 6. Meanwhile, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post relays that Bridgewater has a "solid chance" of clearing the five-step concussion protocol before Sunday, but because he may not be ready to practice fully by Friday, he would likely dress as a backup if he's active against the Vikings.