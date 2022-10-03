Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday that Bridgewater will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) versus the Jets in Week 5, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Bridgewater will fill in for Tagovailoa for at least Week 5, though it remains to be seen whether he'll end up seeing a longer stretch of relief duty. The veteran game manager completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception after taking over in the second quarter of Thursday's loss to the Bengals, and versus a suspect Jets secondary he could be a legitimate fantasy option in multi-QB formats. Skylar Thompson figures to handle backup duties while Tagovailoa remains sidelined.