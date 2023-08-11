Hill isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins offense also won't include QB Tua Tagovailoa, RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson and WR Jaylen Waddle, leaving Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen, among others, as the team's available wide receivers. Hill's next chance for exhibition action will arrive Saturday, Aug. 19 at Houston.