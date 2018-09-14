Dolphins' William Hayes: Questionable for Week 2
Hayes is considered questionable against the Jets on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hayes was a full participant in practice to begin the week, but sat out Friday due to a finger injury. It remains to be seen whether the veteran defensive end will suit up against the Jets on Sunday, but if Hayes misses any time it could signify rotational snaps for Andre Branch.
