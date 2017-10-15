Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Active Week 6
Howard (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Howard's appearance on the injury was a bit of a surprise after he practiced in full all week and played through the injury last week. Expect Howard to start at corner, where he shouldn't be limited at all due to his injury.
