Howard (knee) was arrested Sunday and held overnight at the Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office Main Jail on one count of domestic battery, Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald reports.

Police say Howard pushed his fiancee into a wall during an argument. The Dolphins released an initial statement acknowledging that they're aware of the situation and won't comment any further until they've gathered more information.

