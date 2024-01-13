Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Saturday Brown will not play in Monday's playoff matchup against the Buccaneers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Sirianni suggested the Eagles would attempt to get by without Brown by using a committee of targets including DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins, but the initial two project to see the biggest increase in workload. With potentially inclement weather also impacting the playoff matchup in Tampa Bay, D'Andre Swift and the totality of the Eagles rushing attack figures to also see heavy usage.