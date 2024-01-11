Brown (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Since Brown left this past Sunday's loss at the Giants due to a knee injury, there hasn't been much intel regarding his health, other than a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network afterward in which Brown's issue wasn't believed to be a serious one. With three days to rest up before the Eagles' first session ahead of Monday's wild-card game in Tampa Bay, Brown focused on rehab versus on-field work Thursday, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills and put himself on a path to play.