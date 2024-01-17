Brown (knee) finished the 2023 season with 106 catches on 158 targets for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in all 17 regular-season games but missed the 32-9 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers due to a knee injury.

Brown injured his knee in Week 18 against the Giants, and while the injury kept him out of the playoff defeat, it isn't expected to impact his availability for the start of the 2024 season. The star wide receiver blew by his 2022 career high of 88 catches in 2023, though he finished with 40 fewer receiving yards and four fewer touchdowns compared to the previous season. Brown had a streak of six consecutive games with at least 127 yards starting in Week 3, which helped him post the fifth-highest receiving yardage total in the NFL. He'll turn 27 years old in June and projects to remain among the top performers at his position in 2024.