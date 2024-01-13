Brown (knee) is not expected to play Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles haven't officially ruled out Brown, but multiple reports suggest the Pro Bowl wideout will be unavailable to play in the wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers come Monday. Once he's inevitably ruled out, expect the likes of DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to be the team's primary focus from a passing perspective, with Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins all factoring in as ancillary pieces.