Maddox (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Maddox is on the verge of missing a fourth consecutive matchup this weekend due to a toe injury, as the fifth-year cornerback said Thursday that he's still taking it day-by-day, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. Maddox also practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, and so Friday's practice/injury report should ultimately provide further clarification regarding the 26-year-old's availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Could practice again this week•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Sitting out Saturday's playoff tilt•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Officially out for Week 18•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Requires walking boot•