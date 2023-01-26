Maddox (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Maddox is on the verge of missing a fourth consecutive matchup this weekend due to a toe injury, as the fifth-year cornerback said Thursday that he's still taking it day-by-day, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia. Maddox also practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, and so Friday's practice/injury report should ultimately provide further clarification regarding the 26-year-old's availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

