Maddox (toe) doesn't have a designation ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Maddox picked up a toe injury Week 16 and sat out the Eagles' ensuing three games, but he was able to return for the NFC Championship Game versus the 49ers, recording three tackles on 19 of 41 defensive snaps. He didn't practice at all during the first week of Super Bowl prep, but he followed up back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday with all activity to cap this week. As a result, Maddox is poised to be a part of an Eagles cornerback group Sunday that also includes Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
