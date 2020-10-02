site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-avonte-maddox-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
at
4:47 pm ET 1 min read
Maddox (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
The 24-year-old is expected to be sidelined 1-to-2 weeks after picking up the ankle injury against the Bengals, so it's not a surprise he won't play versus the 49ers. Cre'Von LeBlanc should fill in at cornerback for the
Eagles during his abence. More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read