Graham told reporters Wednesday that he feels like the Achilles injury never happened and said there are "no restrictions right now," Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Graham was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 2 loss to the 49ers and was diagnosed with a torn Achilles. He's well ahead of rehab and apparently is anticipating being ready for the regular season. Per EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Graham added he's good with whatever role the coaches give him next season, but when asked, he said he expects to remain a starter.