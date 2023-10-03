Goedert caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's overtime win against Washington.

Jalen Hurts tied his season high with 37 pass attempts, but 13 of those went to A.J. Brown and nine more went to DeVonta Smith, leaving little for Goedert to do. The quiet Week 4 performance means Goedert is now averaging just 3.3 catches and 22.0 yards per game. He's also yet to score a touchdown. The sixth-year tight end will look to get his season going Sunday against the Rams.