Hurts completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card round of the playoffs, only adding one rush attempt for five yards in a 32-9 loss to Tampa Bay.

Hurts 2023 campaign comes to viscous halt after he and the Eagles mustered just one touchdown in a lopsided playoff loss to the Bucs. The 2022 MVP runner-up turned in a pedestrian passing performance despite not carrying an injury designation from a dislocated finger suffered against the Giants in Week 18. Hurts' one rushing attempt Monday checks in as his lowest total over 18 starts this year. From a fantasy perspective, the dual-threat superstar did his thing with 4,463 combined yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns compared to last year's 35 total scores. The only complaint from Hurts' stellar 17-game campaign would be the dramatic increase in turnovers compared to his breakout season (20 compared to eight). Philadelphia will have to lick its wounds and regroup this upcoming offseason after an ugly end to what was poised to be a promising campaign.