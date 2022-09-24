Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.
Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
