Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes touchdown grab in win
Agholor caught five of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston.
Agholor saved his biggest game of the season for when it mattered most, as this effort marked his only 100-yard game of the season thus far and his first touchdown since Week 2. His third-quarter score accounted for most of his yardage when Nick Foles lofted a perfectly placed ball and hit the USC product in stride with a step on his man on the way to the end zone. It is unlikely he will repeat the effort Week 17 at Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Hauls in 42-yard bomb in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Just one catch in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Held without a catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Posts 83 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16