Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes touchdown grab in win

Agholor caught five of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 win over Houston.

Agholor saved his biggest game of the season for when it mattered most, as this effort marked his only 100-yard game of the season thus far and his first touchdown since Week 2. His third-quarter score accounted for most of his yardage when Nick Foles lofted a perfectly placed ball and hit the USC product in stride with a step on his man on the way to the end zone. It is unlikely he will repeat the effort Week 17 at Washington.