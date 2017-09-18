Eagles' Torrey Smith: Gets more attention in Week 2

Smith caught four of eight targets for 66 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

While he still saw fewer targets than Alshon Jeffery (12) and Zach Ertz (10), the Eagles made more of an effort to get Smith the ball in this game. However, the high target share was also partly attributable to Philadelphia's inability to get a running game going. The 28-year-old receiver remains hit-or-miss depending on whether he sees the end zone in a given week.