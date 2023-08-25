Sermon took 16 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 27-13 preseason loss to Indianapolis, with Zach Berman of The Athletic noting that Sermon is fifth on the depth chart.

Sermon also had four catches for 26 yards on six targets in what may have been an audition for other teams. The Eagles didn't play any starters in this one and also held out key backups, with the absentee list including four RBs (D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott). Sermon didn't exactly knock it out of the park, but much of that isn't his fault given that the Colts played a lot of starters and the Eagles used none. If nothing else, Sermon is one of the running backs most likely to get claimed next week after teams make roster cuts.