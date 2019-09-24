Eagles' Zach Brown: Logs seven tackles in loss
Brown notched seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions. He also defensed a pass.
Brown has logged back-to-back games of five solo and two assisted tackles after opening the season with just two. He played 53 of the Eagles' 64 defensive snaps in this one, second only to Nigel Bradham's 63 among linebackers. The 29-year-old should continue to see a solid number of opportunities Thursday in a Week 4 road tilt with Green Bay.
