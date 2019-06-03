Brown (oblique) is practicing at OTAs on Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown joined the Eagles on a one-year deal in early May and Monday is the first open session of practice in which he's participated. According to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News, the 29-year-old was working with the second-team nickel defense as he makes his return from the torn oblique that plagued him throughout the 2018 season.

