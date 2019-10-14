Brown was released by the Eagles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The timing of this move is interesting, as Brown made headlines speaking negatively about Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins prior to Sunday's loss. The veteran linebacker is expected to receive interest from from other teams around the league. He has accumulated 17 tackles (three solo) and two passes-defended in six games this season.

