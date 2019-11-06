The Cardinals waived Brown on Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Brown will now seek his third team of the year, as he played six games with the Eagles before being cut and signing with the Cardinals, where he was a healthy scratch in every contest. The 2012 second-round pick nearly recorded his third consecutive 100-tackle campaign when he posted 96 stops for the Redskins last year, so he could play a role wherever he lands.

