Kendricks was released by the Chargers on Tuesday.
Kendricks joined the Chargers on a two-year deal in 2023, after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings. The veteran linebacker appeared in 15 games last season, recording 117 tackles (79 solo), 3.5 sacks and six passes defended.
