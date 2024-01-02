Kendricks had a game-high 14 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

Kendricks was one of three Chargers defenders to finish Sunday's game with double-digit tackles and was the fourth time he's reached that mark this season. It was the first time since Week 1 that Kendricks played every single defensive snap. The 2015 second-round pick out of UCLA has recorded 110 tackles (72 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble over 14 games in his first season with the Chargers.