Kendricks recorded 12 tackles, including one sack and one tackle for a loss, and a pass defensed in the Chargers' 63-21 defeat to the Raiders on Thursday.
The inside linebacker also played on 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Kendricks has 93 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2023.
