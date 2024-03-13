Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, ESPN.com reports.

Kendricks has racked up over 100 tackles in each of the past eight seasons. The 32-year-old linebacker, who played for the Chargers in 2023, is expected to help replace Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), who is slated to miss most or all of the 2024 campaign after getting injured in the Super Bowl.