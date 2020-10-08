site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' A.J. Terrell: Activated from COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2020
1 min read
Terrell has been activated from the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list.
Terrell recorded 11 tackles in his first two
NFL games before being placed on the list. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft figures to start at cornerback for the Falcons opposite Isaiah Oliver in his return to action Sunday against the Panthers. More News
