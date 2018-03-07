Levitre agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract for 2018, keeping him with the Falcons through next season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In an effort to help Atlanta's financial flexibility with free agency opening next week, Levitre reduced his base salary from $7 million to $3.5 million for the upcoming campaign. The veteran offensive guard has displayed remarkable durability in his career, starting in 140 consecutive games before being sidelined late this past season with a triceps injury. Despite head coach Dan Quinn hinting at the probability of Atlanta adding youth into the interior of the offensive line, the 31-year-old Levitre returns to a group that tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL in 2017.