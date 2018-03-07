Falcons' Andy Levitre: Restructures contract
Levitre agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract for 2018, keeping him with the Falcons through next season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
In an effort to help Atlanta's financial flexibility with free agency opening next week, Levitre reduced his base salary from $7 million to $3.5 million for the upcoming campaign. The veteran offensive guard has displayed remarkable durability in his career, starting in 140 consecutive games before being sidelined late this past season with a triceps injury. Despite head coach Dan Quinn hinting at the probability of Atlanta adding youth into the interior of the offensive line, the 31-year-old Levitre returns to a group that tied for the third-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL in 2017.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...