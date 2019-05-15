Levitre (triceps) announced his retirement from the league Tuesday via his personal Twitter account.

Levitre proved to be a remarkably durable player throughout his first nine years as a pro, suiting up in 141 consecutive games for the Bills, Titans and Falcons between 2009 and 2017. A partially torn triceps at the end of the 2017 season forced him to miss Atlanta's run to the divisional round of the playoffs, and the injury re-emerged in September, forcing him to miss 14 of 16 games last year. Initially a second-round draft choice of Buffalo, Levitre grew into a quality starter for two Falcons playoff teams and played every offensive snap in the Super Bowl LI loss to New England. His $42 million earned during 10 years of NFL service ranks 10th all-time among offensive guards, per Spotrac.

