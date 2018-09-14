Falcons' Andy Levitre: Practices in full Friday
Levitre (elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Levitre was limited in Thursday's practice due to an elbow injury but appears to have fully recovered. The 32-year-old played all 70 offensive snaps in Atlanta's season opener, and looks primed to start against the Panthers on Sunday.
