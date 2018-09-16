Falcons' Andy Levitre: Ruled out Sunday
Levitre (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's game after suffering an elbow injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Levitre was initially listed as questionable to return, but ultimately will remain sidelined for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Ben Garland will serve as Levitre's replacement until the 32-year-old is able to get healthy.
More News
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Practices in full Friday•
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Limited with elbow injury•
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Returns to preseason action•
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Avoids PUP list•
-
Falcons' Andy Levitre: Remains in recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.