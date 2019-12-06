Play

Falcons' Austin Hooper: Returning for Week 14

Coach Dan Quinn said Hooper (knee) will return for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper missed the past three games while recovering from an MCL sprain. He resumed practicing at the beginning of this week, so it's possible he's ready to take back his full workload. It isn't clear if the Falcons will list the tight end on their final Week 14 injury report.

