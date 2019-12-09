Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Out for the season

Ridley (abdomen) indicated Monday that he's out for the season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With Ridley out of the mix, Julio Jones and Russell Gage will head the Falcons' receiving corps down the stretch, with Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake and Justin Hardy all candidates to see added looks in the team's passing attack.

