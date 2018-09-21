Shelby (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With Takkarist McKinley (groin) already on the shelf for Week 3, Shelby's absence leads to Atlanta having to face New Orleans without the team's starting left defensive end and backup right defensive end. Brooks Reed is in line to start in place of McKinley, while Steven Means will see playing time as Vic Beasley's substitute.