Shelby is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Shelby was a surprising addition to Friday's injury report, after having participated in the week's first two practices without issue. If the 29-year-old were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Steven Means would serve as the primary backup to Vic Beasley.

