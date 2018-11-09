Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Questionable for Sunday
Shelby is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Shelby was a surprising addition to Friday's injury report, after having participated in the week's first two practices without issue. If the 29-year-old were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Steven Means would serve as the primary backup to Vic Beasley.
