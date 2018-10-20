Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Clear of injury designation
Shelby (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Giants, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Shelby was a limited practice participant throughout the week but the team saw enough Saturday to avoid handing him the questionable tag. The 29-year-old should serve as a rotational defensive end for the Falcons on Monday after missing the last four games.
