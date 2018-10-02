Jarrett is dealing with a sprained ankle, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett was forced out of Sunday's contest due to the ankle injury. While sprained ankles can vary in degree, the injury isn't likely to keep Jarrett sidelined for an extended period of time. Whether he'll be ready to go in Week 5 could largely hinge on his practice availability leading up to the contest.

