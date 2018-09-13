Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Remains limited in practice
Oliver (ankle) was a limited participant for Falcons practice on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Oliver may be ready to go for Sunday's interdivision tilt against Carolina, but Atlanta wants to ensure that their rookie cornerback is fully healthy before running him back onto the field. With Keanu Neal (knee) already down for the season and Brian Poole (ankle) a limited practice participant, the Falcons would rejoice at having their second-round pick back for Week 2 so long as it does not come at a great risk of re-injury.
